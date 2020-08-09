Severe thunderstorm chances tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunday will be a hot and humid day.

Temperatures will make it just into the 90s, with dew points in the 70s.

This will have us feeling much hotter than the actual temperatures.

Heat indices could reach the triple digits.

The sky will be mostly sunny.

Tonight thunderstorm chances return, with a chance of some severe weather.

The northeastern portions of Siouxland are the most likely to see the severe weather.

You can expect strong winds and large hail.

Monday will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The high will be in the low 80s.

Monday night has a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The thunderstorm and chower chances continue through Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Tuesday's high will be in the mid 80s.