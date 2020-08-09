Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 3:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Obrien County

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR LYON…WESTERN OSCEOLA…

SIOUX…NORTHWESTERN O’BRIEN…SOUTHERN ROCK AND SOUTHWESTERN NOBLES

COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 300 AM CDT…

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe

limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty

winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for

northwestern Iowa…and southwestern Minnesota.