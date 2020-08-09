Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 7:26 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Harrison County

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Harrison County in southwestern Iowa…

Washington County in east central Nebraska…

Southeastern Dodge County in east central Nebraska…

Northern Douglas County in east central Nebraska…

Northeastern Saunders County in east central Nebraska…

* Until 800 AM CDT.

* At 725 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fremont, or

26 miles northwest of Omaha, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…75 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Northern Omaha, Fremont, Blair, Arlington, Fort Calhoun, Nickerson,

Kennard, Inglewood, Bennington, Washington and Desoto Bend National

Wildlife Refuge.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. This storm is producing widespread

wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay

away from windows!

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…75MPH