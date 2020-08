SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- On Sunday, Siouxland District Health reported three additional cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

The person who died is reported as a man between the ages of 61 and 80.

Source: Siouxland District Health

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been 3,716 positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County since the pandemic began.