A bit of cooler weather before more humidity and storm chances return

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our workweek started with a morning of storms across Siouxland some of which were severe.

Winds were gusting around 70 miles per hour in some locations with several reports of damaging winds across the region.

After severe storms moved out, the afternoon was quite pleasant with highs in the 70s.

Tonight will stay quiet with mostly clear skies and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday is looking like a pleasant enough day with highs in the low to mid 80s as a little humidity will start returning late in the day.

Some storm chances start to return, maybe as early as Tuesday night.

I’ll have more detail on this week’s rain chances tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.