Asia Today: Melbourne virus outbreak steadies, China’s falls

BEIJING (AP) — An outbreak in Australia’s second-largest city was holding steady, raising hopes the strict lockdown in Melbourne was working. Victoria state, which includes Melbourne, reported 331 new cases and 19 more deaths from COVID-19, equaling the record number of deaths set a day earlier. The number of new infections was less than half the peak days in recent weeks. Meanwhile, health authorities in Sydney were investigating a growing cluster of cases centered around a private Catholic school. New South Wales, which includes Sydney, reported 22 new cases, including eight that are linked to the school cluster. Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, mainland China and Hong Kong saw declines.