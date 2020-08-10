August 10: 264 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska

(KTIV) - Monday night Nebraska health officials announced 268 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

This now brings the state total to 28,696.

Officials with the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) also is reporting three new deaths related to the virus. This now brings the state total to 348.

Right now 162 residents in the state are currently hospitalized with the virus.

So far 21,113 people have recovered from the virus.

Of the 306,023 people who have tested for the virus, 277,036 of those tests have come back negative.