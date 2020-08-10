Shots fired as crowds clash with police in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of people smashed windows, stole from stores and clashed with police in Chicago’s Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city’s downtown. Police say at one point shots were fired at them and officers returned fire. No officers were injured in the shooting. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the unrest, which began shortly after midnight, but anti-police graffiti was seen in the area. Access in and out of downtown Chicago was restricted. Many of the businesses that were ransacked had recently opened after Chicago protests of George Floyd’s May 25 death in Minneapolis devolved into chaos. Hours earlier, dozens of people had faced off with police after Chicago officers shot and wounded a person Sunday afternoon in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.