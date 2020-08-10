DC officials condemn ‘horrific’ mass shootings at cookout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in the District of Columbia are calling for community input to catch the perpetrators of a mass shooting at a crowded weekend block party that left one person dead and 20 others, including a police officer, injured. Mayor Muriel Bowser says Washingtonians were “fed up with senseless violence and desperate for solutions.” The shootings occurred late Saturday night when at least four gunmen opened fire in the midst of a large public cookout in the southeastern Washington neighborhood of Greenway. A 17-year-old boy was killed and 20 people were injured. Among the wounded were 11 women, including an off-duty female police officer who was shot in the neck and remains hospitalized. Washington is on pace in 2020 to record the highest number of homicides in more than a decade.