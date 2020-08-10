Denmark’s fence to keep out wild boars seems to be working

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Officials say the number of wild boars in Denmark has fallen since a 70-kilometer (43.4-mile) fence was erected along the German border to protect the valuable Danish pork industry. The fence was put up last year in an attempt to prevent wild swine crossing from Germany and breeding with farm pigs or possibly bringing in disease. There had been concerns the barrier wouldn’t work because it had gaps where it crossed roads and rivers. Officials reported Monday the number of wild pigs has fallen from as many as 40 to fewer than 25. There are more than twice as many pigs as people in Denmark, and pork exports are an important part of the economy.