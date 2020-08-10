French expert: Dangerous chemicals remain in Beirut port

BEIRUT (AP) — Chemical experts and firefighters are working to secure at least 20 potentially dangerous chemical containers at the explosion-shattered port of Beirut. A member of a French cleanup team said experts found one chemical container that was leaking and several that were punctured, and so are now trying to secure all those containing potential chemical risks. French and Italian chemical experts and Lebanese firefighters are working to identify risks and secure the remains of the port after last week’s deadly blast. Lebanese officials have not commented on the potential chemical risks at the port.