Georgia governor: School openings going well _ mostly

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor says he thinks the reopening of schools has gone “real well” — except for the widely shared photos of students crowded together without masks on. The viral images showed students standing shoulder to shoulder in crowded hallways at North Paulding High School northwest of Atlanta and squeezed together for first-day-of-school senior photos at two high schools in nearby Cherokee County. None wore masks. School officials later noted that a total of 18 students and five staff members in the two districts had tested positive for the coronavirus. North Paulding High School was closed Monday and Tuesday so that workers could disinfect the building.