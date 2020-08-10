Inaction by Congress leaves states to pay for election costs

ATLANTA (AP) — Congress’ inability to reach a deal on another round of coronavirus aid means state and local officials could be on their own to deal with the soaring costs of holding a presidential election amid a pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has triggered unprecedented disruptions for election officials, many of whom are dealing with staffing shortages and budget constraints. They’re also trying to figure out how to process a flood of absentee ballot requests and deal with a critical loss of longtime poll workers, many of whom are older and fear getting COVID-19 from crowded polling places.