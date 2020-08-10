Lebanon health minister: Cabinet resigns over Beirut blast

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s health minister says the government has resigned over last week’s devastating blast at the Beirut port. The minister, Hamad Hassan, spoke with reporters at the end of a Cabinet meeting on Monday. He says: “The whole government resigned.” Hassan also added that Prime Minister Hassan Diab will head to the presidential palace to “hand over the resignation in the name of all the ministers.” The massive blast on Aug. 4 which decimated Beirut port and devastated large parts of the city has brought a new wave of public outrage at the government and Lebanon’s long entrenched ruling class.