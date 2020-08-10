Mexico City lets bars ‘change’ to restaurants to reopen

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The government of Mexico City will allow bars to operate as restaurants in order to reopen as part of an easing of the coronavirus lockdown. While bars and nightclubs have been closed for four months, the city is now offering almost automatic approval if bar owners fill out an online application and agree to offer food and enforce sanitary and social distancing measures. Similar measures elsewhere have given rise to symbolic food orders _ a handful of chips _ for customers who really just want a beer. New guidelines that went into effect Monday also allow movie theaters and museums to open at 30% of capacity.