Monday storms leave their mark in Siouxland

(KTIV) - The start of the new week came in like a lion.

"We've got a few storm work, a few phone calls for storm damage, last night and yesterday morning. Just trying to get caught up on everything and what everybody called in. Get them off the roof, get them off the house, hopefully they get their power hooked back up, and away they go," said Chad Rustwick, Owner Chad's Tree Service.

Rustwick says thanks to recent thunderstorms they have a couple of busy days ahead of them.

Monday morning, severe thunderstorms rolled across Siouxland, causing strong winds and some much needed rainfall.

The National Weather Service reported many Siouxland areas receiving wind gusts around 65 mph, and lots of storm damage due to those strong winds.

A tree was uprooted in a neighborhood up north in Sioux City, blocking off a driveway.

Another neighborhood had a portion of a tree fall onto some electric wires.

"We've gotten several phone calls, we haven't been to all of them yet. This is the first stop. They had an electrical spark on their house, so we figured we better get here first," said Rustwick.

And that home wasn't the only area in Sioux City with concerns over damaged wires after the storm.

A downed tree in a northern Sioux City neighborhood fell onto electrical wires, bringing out MidAmerican Energy to try to remove it and fix the issue.

Rustwick says luckily most of the calls he's received did not involve major damage, but those storms still managed to make a bit of a mess.