Niger, French forces in search of gunmen who killed tourists

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Armed forces from Niger and France have been deployed to find and neutralize the gunmen who killed seven aid workers, mostly French citizens, and a leading guide in a Niger giraffe park considered one of the safer places in the vast West African country. Seven of the eight people were aid workers working in the West African country, two European aid groups said Monday. The six French citizens and one Nigerien were working for Paris-based NGO ACTED and Geneva-based IMPACT Initiatives. The other victim was their Nigerien guide.