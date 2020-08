(NBC News) - Recent data shows that more children are getting infected with COVID-19.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 97,000 children tested positive between July 16-30.

The experts say that is a 40 percent increase in the number of pediatric cases since the pandemic began.

As of July 30, there were almost 339,000 cases reported in children, and they made up nearly 9 percent of all cases.