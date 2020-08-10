Road worker in eastern Iowa dies in machinery accident

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in eastern Iowa say a road construction worker has died after becoming pinned under a concrete spreader. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened Monday morning along a segment of U.S. Highway 61 where crews are working on a paving project. Arriving first responders extricated the man from the machine and rushed him to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. Officials have not released the worker’s name, but say he is a 61-year-old resident of Nichols, Iowa. The investigation into his death continues.