Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Shelby County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT

FOR EASTERN POTTAWATTAMIE AND EASTERN SHELBY COUNTIES…

At 952 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles east of Audubon to Elliott, moving east at 60

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Walnut and Elk Horn Creek Recreation Area.

This includes Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 46 and 48.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH