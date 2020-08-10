Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 9:29 AM CDT until MON 10:15 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Carroll County

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Greene County in west central Iowa…

Guthrie County in west central Iowa…

Audubon County in west central Iowa…

Southeastern Crawford County in west central Iowa…

Carroll County in west central Iowa…

* Until 1015 AM CDT.

* At 929 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest

of Manning, or 9 miles east of Denison, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Carroll, Jefferson, Audubon, Guthrie Center, Manning, Coon Rapids,

Glidden, Panora, Lake Panorama, Exira, Elk Horn, Scranton, Arcadia,

Breda, Bayard, Casey, Churdan, Templeton, Menlo and Kimballton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…70MPH