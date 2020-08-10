Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 9:46 AM CDT until MON 10:30 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Calhoun County

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Sac County in west central Iowa…

Calhoun County in west central Iowa…

* Until 1030 AM CDT.

* At 946 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Black Hawk

Lake, or 9 miles south of Sac City, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sac City, Rockwell City, Lake City, Manson, Lake View, North Twin

Lake, Black Hawk Lake, South Twin Lake, Wall Lake, Pomeroy, Early,

Farnhamville, Lohrville, Twin Lakes, Auburn, Lytton, Somers,

Nemaha, Knierim and Rinard.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…0.88IN;

WIND…60MPH