Sioux City School Board approves hybrid method for back to school

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- After much discussion, the Sioux City Community School Board on Monday night decided to begin the school year with a "hybrid learning" format. Some days will be dedicated to in-person learning, and others dedicated to coursework done at home.

It was decided, for no less than two weeks, students will return to school using that "hybrid" method.

Students will learn in person two days a week, and virtually two days a week.

Specifically, students with last names beginning with A-through-M attend school, in-person, Mondays and Thursdays. Students with last names beginning with N-through-Z attend school Tuesdays and Fridays.

On Wednesdays, schools will be open for students, who need any extra help, to come and speak with teachers.

Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman says while students are in school, they will be required to wear masks. He says schools cannot go fully virtual without state approval.

"Families have a choice that's not tied to metrics. If a family simply wants their child to learn virtually, they may select that. If they're not comfortable bringing their children into the buildings for any reason, they may select the virtual option. So, it's not a choice for us without metrics that meet that, but it is a choice for families," said Gausman.

Gausman adds, students will remain in the "hybrid learning" format for no more than two weeks.

After the two weeks, board approval will be needed to continue the "hybrid learning" format.

Gausman says right now, everything is subject to change based on COVID-19 numbers. Sioux City students return to school August 25th.