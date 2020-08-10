The always intimate Theatre for One goes online

NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus hasn’t stopped the world’s smallest theater. “Theatre for One,” where one audience member sees one short play performed by a single actor in a portable theater, has now gone online. In response to both the COVID-19 crisis and the Black Lives Matter movement, the company will feature microplays all written and directed by Black, indigenous and women of color. A selection of the tiny plays will be performed each night for a six-week run starting later this month, with each actor delivering up to 15 performances for a single audience member in the 90 minute window. It will be free to the public.