University of Iowa pushes ahead with plan to reopen for fall

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- University of Iowa administrators are pushing ahead with plans to resume some in-person classes and on-campus housing, even as student leaders said those steps were too risky during the coronavirus pandemic.

University leaders say they will not test students who will begin moving into the Iowa City campus in the coming days, unlike the mass testing last week at Iowa State University in Ames.

They said have also not finalized metrics for determining whether to shut down face-to-face instruction in the event of an outbreak during the semester.

But at a news conference, top administrators touted the safety measures they have put in place and said they looked forward to welcoming students back