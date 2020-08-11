A quiet Tuesday before isolated storms return tonight

High pressure has moved in after yesterday's stormy start and we will be looking at a quiet day as a result.



Expect plenty of sunshine with highs near average in the mid 80s.



The humidity will increase some as we go through the day as the high pressure starts shifting to the east.



Tonight scattered thunderstorms will be possible, especially after midnight.



A storm or two could have strong winds and some hail, mainly in western Siouxland.



Some isolated thunderstorms will remain possible into the day Wednesday with the better chances early on in the day.



Wednesday will see highs in the upper 80s and muggy conditions.



We take a look at the rising humidity and upcoming storm chances on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.