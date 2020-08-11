American Rivers Conference decision leaves Buena Vista programs on sidelines

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -- The American Rivers Conference, which includes Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, has postponed four sports to the spring. That affects volleyball, men's and women's soccer, and football.

Eight of the nine schools in the conference are in Iowa, along with Nebraska Wesleyan in Lincoln.

Buena Vista competes at the NCAA Division III level. On Friday, the NCAA Board of Governors mandated frequent COVID tests in certain sports, with short windows for results. The conference says that decision left them with no options.

"The conference thought long and hard about our ability to keep our athletes safe," said BVU Interim President Brian Lenzmeier. "And keeping an eye on what the NCAA is recommending and in some cases requiring, looking at what other schools are struggling with and professional sports struggling, we thought it was the best idea for us to postpone that to the spring."

BVU can still compete in cross country, women's golf and women's tennis this fall.