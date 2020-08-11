Asia Today: S. Korea adds 54, New Zealand tracing new cases

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 as health authorities scramble to stem transmissions amid increased social and leisure activities. Most of the new cases were in the Seoul region. South Korea has now counted more than 14,700 infections, including 305 deaths. Elsewhere in Asia and the Pacific, health authorities in New Zealand were scrambling to trace the source of a cluster in one Auckland household as the nation’s largest city went back into lockdown.