August 11: 186 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, state nears 38,000 recoveries

(KTIV) - One-hundred-eight-six new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the state of Iowa on Tuesday, this following new figures being reported from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The new cases bring the state total to 49,186 as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

There are currently 10,270 active cases of the virus in the state.

Four more people have died from the virus, bringing the state total to 935.

Meanwhile, 734 more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the state total to 37,981.