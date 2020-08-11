Briar Cliff athletic department drops three programs

SIOUX CITY (Courtesy Briar Cliff University) -- Effective immediately, Briar Cliff University will discontinue its cheer, dance, and men’s volleyball programs. The decision followed an extensive internal review by Briar Cliff University leadership and determined by evidence-based data.

“The decision to discontinue these programs was not made lightly,” says Nic Scandrett, Briar Cliff University Athletics Director. “Through a thorough review, we made this difficult decision to ensure our student-athletes the best experience and opportunity to compete.”

The change is part of a larger assessment and prioritization process that has been ongoing across Briar Cliff University. The sports were selected based on a variety of factors that lead to long term success in all facets.

“We remain committed to our student-athletes and we will assist impacted players throughout this transition,” adds Scandrett. “This does not change our focus to providing quality educational opportunities and competitive intercollegiate athletics.”

Cheer, dance, and men’s volleyball are the only athletic programs that have been impacted. Briar Cliff continues to offer 15 athletic programs.

Student-athletes from the impacted programs will have their scholarships honored by Briar Cliff University.