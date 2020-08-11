Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa implements safety measures for fall semester

STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) - Classes start again for students at Buena Vista University on August 24th, but things won't look the same as they did last year.

"We want our whole community to be safe. We've put in a mask wearing expectation, that everybody will wear masks in buildings, in classes. We're using an app to check student health regularly." said Dr. Brian Lenzmeier, Interim President.

Lenzmeier said they have also spaced out classrooms, keeping desks six feet apart.

He said now, they will utilize other buildings, like the auditorium and gymnasium, as classrooms, in order to accommodate for classes with more students.

But if a student still has health concerns, they have an alternate plan for that situation too.

"We've equipped all of our classrooms with cameras and microphones, so that we can do live instruction through the internet. So we can have students joining our classes from their dorm room, if they're feeling sick." said Dr. Lenzmeier.

On Tuesday, students were allowed to start moving into the dorms.

And so far, the newly-implemented rules appear to be going well.

"I'm just thrilled. Our campus community, and our parents, and our family members have all been right there with us. We're all in this together. Everybody's been abiding by social distancing, everyone has been wearing their mask, everyone has been patient." said Dr. Lucy Croft, Vice President for Student Success.

Croft said some specific safety measures are in place in residence halls, including no large gatherings, no outside visitors except on move in and check out day, and of course, more social distancing.

Croft adds, after Thanksgiving break when students return home, the rest of the fall semester will be completed online.