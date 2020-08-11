Convicted killer pleads guilty to Minnesota husband murder

KASSON, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota woman who earlier pleaded guilty to killing a woman in Florida has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to killing her husband before going on the run. KAAL-TV reports 58-year-old Lois Riess, of Blooming Prairie, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the March 2018 shooting death of her husband, David Riess, at their southern Minnesota home. Lois Riess was returned to Minnesota last month after pleading guilty to killing Pamela Hutchinson in Florida. Authorities alleged Riess targeted Hutchinson because they looked alike and Riess intended to steal her identity. She received a life sentence in December after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in Hutchinson’s death.