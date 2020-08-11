Death toll rises to 2 people from Baltimore gas explosion

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities in Baltimore say that a second body has been recovered after three row houses were destroyed by a natural gas explosion. Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said Tuesday at a news conference that a man was pulled from the debris shortly before 1 a.m. The discovery brings the death toll to two people. A woman had been pronounced dead at the scene shortly after Monday morning’s explosion. Seven other people were transported to hospitals, with five of them in critical condition. Adams says the conditions of the other two people were still being determined.