Jailed Zimbabwean journalist is denied rights, say lawyers

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Lawyers for a jailed Zimbabwean journalist have asked a court to force prison authorities to stop the “blatant and malicious stripping away” of his rights, including lack of access to appropriate food and warm clothing. The efforts to improve jail conditions for Hopewell Chin’ono come as South African envoys are in Zimbabwe to investigate reports of widespread arrests and human rights abuses. Chin’ono has been in prison for about three weeks after being accused of mobilizing anti-government protests. He has been denied bail twice. Opposition politician Jacod Ngarivhume was also arrested at the same time for allegedly organizing the anti-government demonstrations, which were foiled by police and military on July 31.