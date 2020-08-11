Lebanon marks one week since deadly Beirut explosion

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese are marking a week since the explosion that flattened much of their capital’s port, damaged buildings and left thousands of people dead and injured. Several events, including a moment of silence at 6:08 p.m. local time — the exact time the blast happened last Tuesday — were planned to commemorate the blast. The explosion was caused by the ignition of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been sitting at Beirut port for more than six years. The explosion has fueled popular outrage against the country’s top political leaders and security agencies, and led to the resignation of the government Monday. In the wake of the disaster, documents have come to light that show that top Lebanese officials knew about the existence of the stockpile.