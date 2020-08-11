Omaha City Council passes mask mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) -- Omaha's city council has voted to pass an emergency mask mandate in indoor public places to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

According to the Omaha World-Herald, the city council unanimously passed the mandate Tueday night 7-0.

The ordinance goes into effect immediately and requires all individuals age five and older to wear a face-covering at any place generally open to the public.

These places include businesses, private clubs, religious centers or buildings and public transportation including buses, taxis and ride-sharing vehicles. The ordinance also applies to schools and daycare facilities.

Eating and drinking in restaurants and bars, exercising in gyms and visiting government offices are excluded in the ordinance.

Douglas County, which includes Omaha, has reported 9,575 coronavirus cases and 136 deaths.