Russia registers virus vaccine, Putin’s daughter given it

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says that a coronavirus vaccine developed in the country has been registered for use and one of his daughters has already been inoculated. Speaking at a government meeting Tuesday, Putin said that the vaccine has proven efficient during tests, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. Putin added that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests. He added that one of his two daughters has received a shot of the vaccine. The Russian authorities have said that medical workers, teachers and other risk groups will be the first to be inoculated.

Associated Press

