Student dead in shooting at Southern Arkansas University

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (AP) — Southern Arkansas University says one student is dead and another wounded following a shooting in a campus parking lot. Southern Arkansas University says in a statement on its website that the shooting occurred early Tuesday and university police have secured the campus in Magnolia, about 110 miles southeast of Little Rock. Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately available. No names have been released. The university says classes and late registration at the campus will continue as scheduled.