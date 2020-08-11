Taiwan says virus aid sent quietly to avoid Beijing protests

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s foreign minister says his government sent protective gear and other COVID-19 assistance to foreign countries surreptitiously so the recipients wouldn’t face China’s wrath. China has sought to diplomatically isolate the island it claims as its own territory, and Joseph Wu described Taiwan’s efforts to help while facing that pressure as “increasingly difficult.” Wu was meeting with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, the highest-level American to visit Taiwan in four decades. China’s efforts include excluding Taiwan from global health forums, but Azar said the U.S. supports Taiwanese participation. Azar said, “Especially during a pandemic, but at all times, international organizations should not be places to play politics.”