Theresa Greenfield visits Siouxland farmer to discuss her plans if elected to Senate

BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Theresa Greenfield, the democratic U.S. Senate candidate, was in Buena Vista County on Tuesday visiting a local farm.

Greenfield has been stopping by Iowa farms recently to talk to farmers about how she plans to fight for Iowa's agricultural and biofuels industry if elected to the U.S. Senate.

She said the tough economic times rural America and Iowans are facing is a personal issue for her, since she grew up as a farm kid.

Greenfield recently released "A Fair Shot for Farmers," which describes her priorities, like growing Iowa's biofuels industry and ensuring U.S. trade policies give Iowa a fair shot to compete globally.

"It's really important for me to get out here and hear from today's farmers about what they're struggling with. And how as their next leader, as the United States Senator, how I can help them." said Greenfield.

Greenfield also held a virtual event on Tuesday to discuss her new agricultural plan.