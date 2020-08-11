 Skip to Content

US contractor told Lebanese port official of chemicals risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — American officials say a U.S. government contractor expressed concerns about the security of volatile chemicals stored in a Beirut port facility about four years before the explosions last week that killed dozens and injured thousands. The contractor, who now is a State Department employee, expressed his concerns to a Lebanese port official, but there is no indication that he raised the matter with U.S. officials. The contractor made a brief, impromptu inspection of physical security at the facility while visiting the port in 2015 or 2016 to provide unrelated instruction to members of the Lebanese navy.

