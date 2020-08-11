US military investigating claim of Iraq-Kuwait border blast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. military says it is investigating a militant claim of a bombing at the Iraq-Kuwait border. A newly formed Shiite militant group in Iraq issued a statement overnight claiming it destroyed “equipment and vehicles belonging to the American enemy” in a bombing targeting a border crossing south of the Iraqi city of Basra. The group later published an 11-second video clip it claimed showed the blast. The Associated Press could not immediately verify the video. U.S. Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a Central Command spokesman, says the American military was looking into reports of the explosion. Kuwait’s military denied that a “sabotage attack” took place.