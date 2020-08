(KTIV) - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa is nearing 50,000.

From 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Iowa's positive cases rose from 49,186 to 49,702.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 38,548 of those cases have recovered as of Aug. 12.

Since Tuesday morning, 14 new virus-related deaths were reported across the state, bringing Iowa's death toll to 949.