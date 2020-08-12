Aug. 12: Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 29,244

(KTIV) - Wednesday night Nebraska health officials announced 214 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. This brings the state total to 29,030.

Officials with the Department of Health and Human Services are also reporting five new virus-related deaths, bringing Nebraska's death toll up to 356.

As of Aug. 12, 152 residents in the state are hospitalized with the virus, a decrease in five since Aug. 12. Thus far, 1,880 Nebraskans have had to be hospitalized due to the virus.

Over the last 24 hours, the state's number of recoveries has risen from 21,312 to 21,463.

Of the 309,938 people who have tested for the virus, 280,400 of those tests have come back negative.

In northeast Nebraska, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department reported the following numbers:

Burt County Total Tests: 778 Positive Tests: 43 Negative Tests: 735 Recovered Cases: 17 Deaths: 0



Cuming County Total Tests: 1,031 Positive Tests: 67 Negative Tests: 964 Recovered Cases: 37 Deaths: 0



Madison County Total Tests: 5,495 Positive Tests: 495 Negative Tests: 5,000 Recovered Cases: 366 Deaths: 6

