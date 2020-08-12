Can Trump aide Meadows move from deal breaker to deal-maker?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows is an unorthodox pick for the White House role. The former Republican congressman from North Carolina and House Freedom Caucus leader is seen more as a deal breaker than deal-maker. Now he’s trying to negotiate the stalled talks on coronavirus aid. As a newcomer who arrived in Congress with the tea party, Meadows led a government shutdown, helped topple a House speaker and made a name for himself slashing budgets rather than building them. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has said it’s Meadows, not the other key White House negotiator, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who threw up roadblocks up as talks collapsed.