Confusion as UK tweaks key exam grade rules amid pandemic

LONDON (AP) — Students and teachers in Britain have been left bewildered and upset after officials announced last-minute changes to how crucial academic grades are awarded, amid widespread disruption to education already caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of students have had their school-leaving exams – known as A-Levels and GCSEs – cancelled earlier this year because the pandemic forced extended school closures. Officials announced late Tuesday that in the absence of actual exam grades, students can use their results in practice exams to appeal if they are unhappy with the teachers’ predicted grades they are set to receive Thursday. Critics blasted the move, saying it creates widespread chaos and the potential for “massive inconsistency.”