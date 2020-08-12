Dutch lawmakers criticize government’s coronavirus measures

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A member of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s ruling coalition has joined opposition lawmakers in criticizing the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, and in particular a decision to make some quarantine measures mandatory. The criticism came during a debate Wednesday that interrupted the Dutch parliament’s summer recess and came against a backdrop of sharply rising infection rates in the Netherlands. The attacks underscored how the broad political support for the government’s coronavirus policy in the early stages of the outbreak is crumbling as infections rise again following the relaxation on July 1 of many lockdown measures.