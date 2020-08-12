Experience and depth are strengths of Le Mars volleyball this season

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV)- High school football players aren't the only athletes sweating through August. Volleyball teams are also back on the floor, getting ready for the 2020 season.

Le Mars started their practices on Monday morning. Because of social distancing, the Bulldogs are moving players from gym to gym in groups of 14. New head coach Jakki Tentinger has 42 girls out, and the pandemic has not dampened their enthusiasm for the sport.

"They are ready to go," said Tentinger. "We have seven seniors this year leading the team and then a lot of talent. We're deep this year on the bench. They're excited, they're going to have a great season. Our hope is to get through the entire season. At this point it all looks good as long as we do what we need to do and stay safe and stay healthy, I think they're ready to go."

The Bulldogs were 19-19 last season, losing to the eventual state champs from Sgt. Bluff-Luton in the regional semifinals. They lost four seniors off that team but this year's senior class is three players bigger. Several of these players just watched their softball team make it to state, and that gives them hope that their season will be completed.

"It really does," said senior Pypr Stoeffler. "It's kind of different just because it's indoors and it's during school. But it does give us a lot of hope that they get to have their season so we're super hopeful."

"At the beginning it felt a little different but once we all got together it started feeling normal again, like all being together and starting it."

The first day for volleyball competition in Iowa is August 24th.