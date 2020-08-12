 Skip to Content

First-round back-to-backs favor NHL teams with 2 top goalies

1:19 am

Having one set of back-to-back games in each first-round playoff series is an unusual scheduling quirk this year that could tip the balance toward teams with two capable starting goaltenders. Carolina already split its goalies during a back-to-back in the qualifying round and finished off a sweep of the Rangers. Vegas and Colorado are among the others that can employ a two-headed goaltending monster effectively in the NHL playoffs. A handful of teams are leaning on one guy to shoulder the load in net and hope he can do so all the way to the Stanley Cup.

