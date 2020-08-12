Georgia appeals ruling that blocked restrictive abortion law

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is appealing a federal judge’s ruling that permanently blocked the restrictive abortion measure lawmakers passed last year. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled last month that the law cannot take effect because it violates the U.S. Constitution. Lawyers for the state on Tuesday appealed that ruling to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The law sought to ban abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present, with some limited exceptions. The appeal was not unexpected. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp vowed to appeal right after Jones struck down the law.